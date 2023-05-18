Explainer | Jurors’ Competence

What happened?

In parallel with the ongoing trials of Lazare Grigoriadis and Tornike Akopashvili, accused in the “March 7-8 rallies” cases, their supporters are demanding that the cases be considered by a jury. There is even a petition created to this end.

Is it possible that the jury will consider the “7-8 March” cases?

At this time, it is not possible for the jury to consider the case of the defendants in the “March rallies”.

What is a jury trial?

The jury is one of the world’s oldest institutions of public participation in justice. It has many supporters and critics. Supporters of the institution believe that it is the strongest guarantee of individual protection against state power. Opponents point to the unprofessionalism of jurors, the slowness and inflexibility of the process, as well as the cost to the state.

Jury court in Georgia

Since October 1, 2010, Georgia has introduced the institution of jury trial in serious criminal cases. However, the law on the “Introduction of Jury Trials” was adopted by the government of the First Republic of Georgia in 1919, which was replaced during the Soviet period, by the so-called “People’s Jury”, which formally performed the functions of a jury.

Today, jury courts operate in the city courts of Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi and Rustavi, and in the district courts of Zugdidi, Telavi and Gori.

Which cases are considered by the Jury Court?

The Jury Court considers the following cases provided for by the Criminal Code of Georgia: premeditated murder, premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances, premeditated grievous bodily harm, violence, trafficking in human organs, unlawful deprivation of liberty, trafficking in human beings, trafficking in minors and production, import or manufacture of products dangerous to human life and health.

At the pre-trial stage of the proceedings, the accused/defendant may request a trial by jury.

Jurors’ List

For each criminal case, the judge examining the case draws up a list of candidates for the jury, which is composed of a maximum of 300 individuals, according to the principle of random selection. As usual, 12 main jurors and two alternates are chosen to hear the case.

Who can be a juror?

A person over the age of 18 who is registered in the database of the Civil Registry of Georgia;

understands the language of criminal procedure;

Lives in either East Georgia or West Georgia – depending on which district (city) court is holding the jury trial;

Has no physical or mental limitations that would prevent him or her from performing his or her duties as a juror.

What is a verdict?

A verdict is the jury’s decision as to whether a defendant is innocent or guilty. Accordingly, the verdict may be an acquittal or a conviction.

Why can’t the jury consider the cases of “March rallies”?

The case of the “March rallies” is being investigated under the second part of Article 353 Prima and the second part of Article 187 of the Criminal Code, which refer to assaulting a policeman and harming his health and damaging the property of another person. The Georgian legislation does not provide for the consideration of the case by a jury for the mentioned articles.

Under what circumstances will the court be able to consider the “March rallies” cases by jury?

The court will not be able to consider the cases of “March rallies” by a jury, if the list of crimes, for which it is possible to consider the case in the mentioned way, is not extended in Article 226 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Georgia. The extension is possible through the preparation of a draft law on amendments to the Civil Code and its submission to Parliament by the body with the right of legislative initiative.

The Government of Georgia, a member of Parliament, a committee, a faction, the supreme representative bodies of the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia and the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, and at least 25,000 voters have the right to initiate legislation.

On April 11, Iago Khvichia, a member of the Georgian Parliament, submitted an initiative to extend the list of offenses under Article 226 of the Criminal Code by adding Article 353 of the Criminal Code to the list. However, the committee has not yet started its deliberations.

Why are there calls for allegedly politically motivated cases to be tried by juries?

The latest IRI survey shows that 46% of the public do not trust the judiciary, and 16% did not know or did not answer the question. In the context of low trust in the judicial system, the consideration of cases of high public interest and politically motivated cases by a jury composed of ordinary citizens increases the credibility of the process and is also one of the levers to reduce the influence of the government on the court. Public participation in the trial of the accused can neutralize the feeling that the entire state structure is directed against the accused and that he does not have a chance to prove his innocence under equal conditions in accordance with the principle of competition.

The European Court of Human Rights has stated that the independence of the judiciary should be assessed, inter alia, in the light of the manner in which its members are appointed and their term of office, the existence of mechanisms to protect the judiciary from external pressure, and the extent to which the judiciary is perceived to be independent. All of these criteria have been an issue of concern highlighted by multiple reports and assessments, including by local CSOs. Moreover, given that Georgian judges have been sanctioned by the U.S. State Department, the degree of independence of the Georgian judiciary is problematic.

The material was prepared by Nana Chanturia (Civil.ge)

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)