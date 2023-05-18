CSOs Negatively Assess Election of Three Non-Judge Members of HCoJ

The Coalition for an Independent and Transparent Judiciary, which brings together some 40 local civil society organizations, said on May 18 that it viewed negatively the election by the ruling party and some opposition MPs of Tristan Benashvili, Giorgi Gzobava, and Zurab Guraspashvili as non-judge members of the High Council of Justice (HCoJ).

Noting that “non-judge members of the Council should ensure the accountability of the judiciary to the public,” the Coalition stressed that interviews with the elected candidates showed that “they do not see the main challenges in the system. Therefore, their election to the Council cannot change the status quo and will strengthen the positions of the ‘clan’.”

“When trust in the judiciary is critically low, it was crucial to elect candidates who properly identify the main problem in the judicial system: clan-based governance,” the Coalition said, stressing that the appointment of impartial and competent candidates as non-judge members of the Council based on a broad political consensus is a part of the European Commission’s recommendations for Georgia.

The Coalition said that the May 17 election of non-judge members of the HCoJ clearly showed that “the ruling party continues to support clan-based governance and helps them maintain their power. Regrettably, the ruling party had the support of some opposition MPs in this process.”

“This decision is particularly alarming as it will damage the country’s European integration process. The political actors who supported the elected candidates do not have the real political will to improve the judicial system, nor the vision for fundamental reforms,” the statement reads.

