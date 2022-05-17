UN Georgia, EU Delegation, Embassies on IDAHOBIT

Marking International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHO), UN Georgia and EU delegation, as well as the Head of EUMM and 28 embassies have expressed regrets that as in previous years, safety and security concerns prevent people from openly displaying their solidarity with the LGBTQI community.

“…The Government of Georgia is responsible for safeguarding the right to peaceful assembly, preventing discrimination and violence, and ensuring that everyone in Georgia can commemorate IDAHOBIT openly and publicly..,” the joint statement stressed.

Taking note of several individuals being convicted for their involvement in “the shameful events” of 5 July, 2021 which saw unchecked violence against LGBTQI people and the media, the letter urged the authorities “to bring all instigators and perpetrators of violence to justice.”

Citing a recent survey on public attitudes towards lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons (LGBT+), the statement welcomed that the growing number of Georgians believe that protection of LGBTQI human rights is important.

“State policy and practice must align with Georgia’s international commitments and respond to these social changes by duly ensuring that LGBTQI+ rights are effectively protected, including through the forthcoming National Human Rights Strategy and Action Plan,” the statement noted.

It also spoke of enhanced social protection measures needed to support vulnerable LGBTQI+ persons struggling with food and housing insecurity, an elevated risk of homelessness and barriers in accessing healthcare.

The joint statement was issued by the United Nations system in Georgia, the Delegation of the European Union to Georgia, the Embassies to Georgia of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, and the Head of the EU Monitoring Mission.

