One Arrested for Attempted Uranium Sale

As a result of operational and search measures, employees of the counterintelligence department of the State Security Service of Georgia/SSSG, together with the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia, arrested a person for an attempt to illegally sell radioactive materials.

The detainee was about to sell radioactive material in the city of Poti in exchange for USD 2,000,000 when he was arrested.

According to the results of the radiological examination of the material seized during the search, it contains the radioactive substance uranium and belongs to the category of nuclear materials. The investigation is being conducted under the first part of Article 230 of the Georgian Criminal Code, which covers the illegal handling of radioactive substances and provides for a prison sentence for a period of 5 to 10 years.

The counter-intelligence department of the State Security Service is conducting the investigation.

