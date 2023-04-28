Ministry of Defense: Sergeant Found Dead at Agency Facility

The Georgian Ministry of Defense announced on April 28 that 45-year-old Mamuka Meladze, a sergeant in the Eastern Command of the Defense Forces, “hanged himself in one of the agency’s facilities” and was found dead late last night.

The Ministry reported that preliminary information indicates the suicide may be related to a family conflict. The agency has already questioned witnesses. In addition, “the appropriate [forensic] examination is appointed and investigative actions are being carried out”.

The investigation into the incident was launched under Article 115, Part I of the Criminal Code, which means incitement to suicide.

The Ministry of Defense extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)