Mikheil Saakashvili Awarded the Polish Prometheus Prize

On April 12, the Prometheus Prize was awarded to former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in honor of his contribution to the struggle for freedom. The prize, named after former Polish President Lech Kaczyński, was presented during an event dedicated to the 13th anniversary of the Smolensk tragedy. Accepting the award on Saakashvili’s behalf were his mother, Giuli Alasania, and his friend, Bernard Henry Levi.

MEP Anna Fotyga, a member of the jury, praised Saakashvili for his “friendship and faithfulness to ideals” and promised that “we will do everything in our power to provide him with medical treatment in Poland or in another country. We will continue to put pressure on the Georgian government to make this happen”.

“The name Lech Kaczyński is of great value to us because my son and President Kaczyński were friends. My daughter-in-law had a close relationship with Maria Kaczyńska. They were involved in many joint projects. There are still photos of them together on the desk in our house,” said Alasania.

Saakashvili’s friend, Bernard Henry Levi, praised his dedication to his ideals, highlighting his work for Ukraine. “He devoted himself to Ukraine, acting like the greatest Ukrainian patriot. He devoted himself to Ukraine with the same energy with which he devoted himself to Georgia” said Levi.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)