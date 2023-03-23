The Daily Beat: 22 March

Georgia reflected in NATO Secretary General’s 2022 report, noting that the deteriorating security environment resulting from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine significantly affects Georgia. Nevertheless, the report describes Georgia as NATO’s closest partner, aspiring to join the Alliance, and emphasizes the importance of support packages to back its Euro-Atlantic goal. NATO’s door to membership remains open to all European democracies as well as it remains committed to supporting the eventual NATO membership of Georgia and Ukraine, in line with decisions taken at the 2008 Bucharest Summit, the report reads.

Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili continues his trip to Brussels to reassure the EU and NATO high officials of Georgia’s reform efforts and EU aspirations. According to the foreign ministry, Dairchishvili met with EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borell, discussing EU-Georgia relations and implementation of 12 EU conditions necessary for the country to further advance on the EU path. Georgia’s top diplomat also briefed the EU’s foreign policy chief on the situation in the occupied territories, the foreign ministry reported. The visit comes shortly after mass protests against the “foreign agents” bill in Tbilisi and highly critical Georgia debates in the EU parliament.

“Vivamedi” medical center, where ex-president Saakashvili is placed under medical supervision due to his ailing health, appealed to the penitentiary department to re-examine patient Saakashvili’s health condition and to reconsider the practicality of his further stay at this medical facility. “Vivamedi” motivates this appeal by distrust of Saakashvili towards the medical staff and his refusal of the proposed treatment regimen, which, the statement reads, “damages the reputation” of the medical institution. Saakashvili’s supporters fear a coordinated move to transfer the ex-president back to prison, fearing for his life.

Data of the Day

According to preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office, Georgia’s GDP is up by 10.01% compared to the previous year, amounting to GEL 71.7 billion. Among other factors, GDP growth is driven by transportation and storage (28.4 percent), information and communication (49.9 percent), electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply (38.9 percent), as well as construction (14.8 percent), and wholesale and retail trade, the statistics office reported. Chief statistics body’s preliminary data also showed 9.7% GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.