Foreign Partners Cautiously Welcome the Majority Pledge to Withdraw Foreign Agent Bills
The announcement by Georgia’s ruling majority that it will withdraw its draft legislation on “foreign influence” has been welcomed by international interlocutors. Several high-ranking officials echoed the caution of the Georgian civil society leaders, saying that concrete legal steps must now follow that pledge.
The EU Delegation Georgia welcomes the announcement by the ruling party to withdraw the draft legislation on “foreign influence.” It encourages all political leaders in Georgia to resume pro-EU reforms inclusively, constructively, and in line with the 12 priorities for Georgia to achieve candidate status. EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi has also welcomed the decision, saying, “Georgia can continue to count on our support on its EU path.”
Josep Borrell, a high-ranking EU official, welcomed the withdrawal of the draft law but emphasized the need for concrete legal steps to follow.
MEP Thijs Reuten said the ‘withdrawal’ is legally meaningless and therefore Georgian Dream must vote down the law in the second reading.
German Ambassador Peter Fischer sees the withdrawal of the draft law as a welcome development. He emphasizes the need for progress on the 12 recommendations.
MEP Viola von Cramon said “all the drama could have been avoided” had the ruling party listened to people and friends of Georgia from the start. She emphasized the fight for freedom and European values “always makes sense.”
MEP Miriam M. Lexmann, from the EPP political family, responded directly to the language contained in the official statement from the majority saying that the ruling party was the only “radical force” and the only “machine of lies” in this damaging episode.
Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatovic called on the parliament to reject the draft law, saying “civic participation should be fostered, not curtailed.”
