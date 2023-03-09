Foreign Partners Cautiously Welcome the Majority Pledge to Withdraw Foreign Agent Bills

The announcement by Georgia’s ruling majority that it will withdraw its draft legislation on “foreign influence” has been welcomed by international interlocutors. Several high-ranking officials echoed the caution of the Georgian civil society leaders, saying that concrete legal steps must now follow that pledge.

The EU Delegation Georgia welcomes the announcement by the ruling party to withdraw the draft legislation on “foreign influence.” It encourages all political leaders in Georgia to resume pro-EU reforms inclusively, constructively, and in line with the 12 priorities for Georgia to achieve candidate status. EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi has also welcomed the decision, saying, “Georgia can continue to count on our support on its EU path.”

I welcome the decision of the ruling party withdrawing the controversial NGO law.#Georgia 🇬🇪 can continue to count on our support on its EU 🇪🇺 path. https://t.co/0R0CSEmgLL — Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) March 9, 2023

Josep Borrell, a high-ranking EU official, welcomed the withdrawal of the draft law but emphasized the need for concrete legal steps to follow.

Announcement to withdraw the draft law on “transparency of foreign influence" is a good sign, now concrete legal steps need to follow. pic.twitter.com/Zi4NJST6iZ — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 9, 2023

MEP Thijs Reuten said the ‘withdrawal’ is legally meaningless and therefore Georgian Dream must vote down the law in the second reading.

Georgian Dream: don’t ‘explain’ the law. Vote it down in second reading. ASAP.#NoToRussianLaw pic.twitter.com/rw2fiDwV9y — Thijs Reuten 🇪🇺🌹 (@thijsreuten) March 9, 2023

German Ambassador Peter Fischer sees the withdrawal of the draft law as a welcome development. He emphasizes the need for progress on the 12 recommendations.

Welcome withdrawal of the draft law. #EU & #Georgia are before a great historic opportunity: Candidate status of 🇬🇪 . It is in reach – if all want & focus on it, work in inclusive, peaceful, democratic process and progress 12 recommendations. I want it 🇬🇪🤝🏽🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/3C3XwP6QaL — Peter Fischer (@Diplo_Peter) March 9, 2023

MEP Viola von Cramon said “all the drama could have been avoided” had the ruling party listened to people and friends of Georgia from the start. She emphasized the fight for freedom and European values “always makes sense.”

I welcome @GeorgianDream41's decision to withdraw the #RussianLaw. All this drama could have been avoided had they listened to people & friends of #Georgia 🇬🇪 from the start. Voice of people can't be silenced, fight for freedom and 🇪🇺European values always makes sense. https://t.co/TBpSKdsLn6 — Viola von Cramon 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@ViolavonCramon) March 9, 2023

MEP Miriam M. Lexmann, from the EPP political family, responded directly to the language contained in the official statement from the majority saying that the ruling party was the only “radical force” and the only “machine of lies” in this damaging episode.

I welcome this news. But was all this really necessary? Was it worth damaging the country’s international reputation and further polarising the society?

The only radical forces and the only machine of lies in this damaging episode proved to be the ruling party. @EPPGroup https://t.co/pDTzO00dmc — Miriam M. Lexmann (@MiriamMLex) March 9, 2023

Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatovic called on the parliament to reject the draft law, saying “civic participation should be fostered, not curtailed.”

Read my letter to the Chairman of the Parliament of #Georgia 👇 https://t.co/fM129TJAfJ — Commissioner for Human Rights (@CommissionerHR) February 28, 2023

