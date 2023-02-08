Court Orders TV Pirveli to Repudiate ‘False Information’, Compensate for Moral Damage

The Interior Ministry announced on February 7 that the Supreme Court had upheld the decision of lower courts and ordered TV Pirveli, which is critical of the government, to repudiate ‘false information’ about Gela Kvashilava, a patrol inspector, and to compensate him for moral damages.

The Interior Ministry noted that on January 30, 2021, the TV channel aired a story, accusing Kvashilava of illegal transportation of narcotics. “The TV channel published his photo, although the Department of Strategic Communications of the Interior Ministry told the author of the story that he had wrong information,” the Ministry said.

All three courts confirmed that Gela Kvashilava had nothing to do with transporting drugs and that the story broadcast by TV Pirveli was “humiliating and slanderous”.” “TV Pirveli knew that this information was false and deliberately misled the public,” the Ministry added.

TV Pirveli responds

Nodar Meladze, head of TV Pirveli newsroom, told Civil Georgia that they did not expect anything different, because “we have no court” in the country and they simply fulfilled the order.

Meladze clarified that the court had questioned other people as witnesses instead of the interviewees used in the story. Moreover, the testimonies of Kvashilava and his mother were contradictory. Meladze also said that the TV station has not yet received the court’s reasoning, while the Court of Appeals ordered TV Pirveli to pay GEL 2,000 in compensation for moral damages.

