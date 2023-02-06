Khabeishvili pledges “no respite” to GD, as leader’s release plea refused

“Starting tomorrow United National Movement quits its parliamentary work” – announced newly elected UNM Chairman Levan Khabeishvili at an urgent press briefing held after the City Court judge ruled against sentence deferral or release of Mikheil Saakashvili on February 6.

Khabeishvili stated that starting tomorrow UNM will function in an “emergency mode.” He also addressed the UNM regional branches’ chairpersons and chairpersons of UNM factions in city councils saying: “we are awaiting everyone in the capital” which will be “the main center of protest”. Khabeishvili also promised that “from this moment on, the top officials of Georgian Dream will not have any respite and Prime Minister Garibashvili will be the first to feel it”.

Also Read: