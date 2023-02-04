Ambassador Degnan: “Living Right Next to the Boundary Line is a Constant Reminder of Russia’s Broken Promises to Georgia and its Failure to Fulfil its Obligations Under 2008 Treaty”

US Ambassador Kelly Degnan said on 3 February that living right next to the boundary line is a “constant reminder of Russia’s promises to Georgia and its failure to fulfil its obligations under 2008 treaty”. Ambassador made the comment while visiting village Odzisi, in the vicinity of the Tskhinvali occupation line, to open the latest edition of the American Spaces network.

The American Shelf in Odzisi is one of 16 such Spaces the Embassy opened all around Georgia, “which provide resources for Georgians, who want to share knowledge, who maybe want to learn something new or help their business expand.”- noted Ambassador. The shelf will provide books, games and supplies to be used as a resource by students and adults in the war affected community. She underlined that this initiative is the “latest symbol of our partnership with our friends in Georgia”.

In her remarks she praised the resilience and courage of the community “living right next to a boundary line”. She stressed the importance of supporting a community which is forced to live in the shadow of Georgia’s aggressive neighbor and oppressor, Russia.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)