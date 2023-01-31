One More Found Guilty of 2014 Honor Crime

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia announced on January 31 that the jury had found one more individual guilty of illegal confinement and humiliating treatment of Khanum Jeiranova, an ethnic Azeri woman who committed suicide in 2014 shortly after enduring public humiliation and violence in her community. The convict was sentenced to eight years in prison.

According to the prosecution, on September 16, 2014, in the village of Lambalo, Eastern Sagarejo municipality, the convicts grabbed Jeiranova out of her car, beat her, and forcibly took her to the village center, where they insulted her publicly, both verbally and physically, accusing her of “inappropriate behavior for women.”

The Prosecutor’s Office says the actions of the convicts caused moral suffering to the victim, who took her life on September 18, 2014.

On January 10 the Tbilisi City Court found four persons guilty in the same criminal case, and sentenced them to five years and six months in prison. Before that in October 2022, the Tbilisi City Court ordered the state to pay a GEL 100,000 (USD 35,783) compensation to the children of the victim.

Background

In 2022, eight years after the incident, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia filed charges against eight persons in total over honor crimes against Khanum Jeiranova.

A few months before the charges were filed, the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against

Women (CEDAW), an independent United Nations body, adopted a decision that claimed that Georgia “failed to offer effective protection, and to take all appropriate measures to eliminate discrimination against Ms. Jeiranova as a woman.”

The Committee also noted that Jeiranova “was a victim of intersecting discrimination related to ethnicity and stereotypical attitudes of the police and judicial authorities.”

