Court Finds Four Guilty of 2014 Honor Crime

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia announced on January 10 that the Tbilisi City Court found four persons guilty of honor crimes against Khanum Jeiranova, an ethnic Azeri woman who died in 2014 shortly after enduring public humiliation and violence in her community, and sentenced them to five years and six months in prison.

According to the evidence presented by the prosecution, on September 16, 2014, in the village of Lambalo, Eastern Sagarejo municipality, the defendants grabbed Jeiranova out of her car, beat her, and forcibly took her to the village center, where they insulted her publicly, both verbally and physically, accusing her of “inappropriate behavior for women.”

The Prosecutor’s Office noted that the woman experienced moral suffering leading her to commit a suicide on September 18, 2014.

The Prosecutor’s Office clarified that one more person has been charged over the same case with illegal confinement and humiliating treatment, whose case is being considered by the jury.

Earlier, the Tbilisi City Court ordered the state to pay a GEL 100,000 (USD 35,783) compensation to the children of Khanum Jeiranova.

Background

In 2022, eight years after the incident, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia filed charges against five persons over honor crimes against Khanum Jeiranova.

The development came a few months after the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), an independent United Nations body, found that the Georgian authorities had “failed to offer effective protection against, and to take all appropriate measures to eliminate, discrimination against Ms. Jeiranova as a woman.”

It further stressed that the Georgian authorities had failed to meet the obligation “to investigate and punish those responsible for the treatment inflicted on Ms. Jeiranova and her death.”

The Committee found that Jeiranova had been a victim of “intersecting discrimination related to ethnicity and stereotypical attitudes of the police and judicial authorities.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)