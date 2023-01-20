Five Killed in Sagarejo Shooting

On January 20, an armed man opened fire from an apartment balcony in Sagarejo, Kakheti region of Georgia. Five people were killed, including one police officer, identified as Chief Lieutenant Otar Gvinashvili, and five more were wounded, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the police, the shooter took his life. The disclosed his initials as N.A. and said he was a former career military who served in the army from 2006 to 2021.

The investigation is being conducted under Article 109, sub-paragraph “L”, Article 236 part III of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which refers to premeditated murder committed under aggravating circumstances and illegal purchase, storage, and carrying of firearms and ammunition.

The motive of the crime is unknown, according to Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri, who spoke to the media after the special operation was finished. According to the minister, the assailant was inside his residence with his adult son when, suddenly, he began firing “from one side of the balcony, then from the other side.” At this point, the son fled the premises.

Gomelauri said that when the police entered the attacker’s home, they discovered the man had already killed himself. “There was a sound of gunfire as soon as the police opened the door. He [the shooter] was bleeding from the head when they [police] entered, laying on the bed with the automatic weapon at his side,” the Internal Affairs Minister told the press.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)