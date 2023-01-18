Defense Minister Visits Jordan

Minister of Defense of Georgia, Juansher Burchuladze visited the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan where he met with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity.

Per the statement of the Georgian MOD, the two countries discussed defense cooperation issues including the importance of deepening cooperation in the field of military industry and military education.

“Jordan, together with Georgia, is NATO’s Enhanced Opportunities Partner and is also a participating country of NATO’s Defence and Related Security Capacity Building (DCB) initiative. Accordingly, the parties reviewed the main aspects of cooperation with NATO as well,” the ministry stated, adding that “Juansher Burchuladze thanked the Jordanian side for its unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country.”

