Saakashvili’s Case Hearings to Continue on January 17, 20

The court will hold another hearings on January 17 and 20 to deliberate whether to defer or suspend former president Mikheil Saakashvili’s sentence due to his ailing health.

Mikheil Saakashvili has an increased risk of developing stomach cancer, according to American gastroenterologist Stuart Finkel, who testified before the court yesterday, January 11. He also stated that he does not have the opportunity to fully assess this risk because adequate examinations on the patient were not performed.

Furthermore, according to Stuart Finkel, Saakashvili was taking medications, which have side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite. To the question whether he was given these medications deliberately, Finkel said yes, because “endoscopies were performed.” According to him, the current state of Saakashvili’s digestive system may result in his death.

After the hearing, however, Gela Nikolaishvili, a lawyer for the Special Penitentiary Service, told reporters that an operation was underway to ensure Saakashvili avoids serving his sentence.

Nikolaishvili also stated that there is a lack of trust in the witnesses who have already testified in court. According to him, regardless of foreignness, Americanness, or regalia, in reality people who have testified in court draw conclusions based on superficial data or information from someone else’s report or a lawyer.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)