Evangelical-Baptist Church Head’s Family Car Damaged

Last night, the car of the Head of the Evangelical-Baptist Church of Georgia, Metropolitan Bishop Malkhaz Songhulashvili’s family member was reportedly damaged. The car window was broken with a brick. The incident occurred in the village of Dighomi.

“Christmas greetings from neighborhood”, Ala Kavtaradze, metropolitan Malkhaz Songhulashvili’s wife wrote on Facebook today, publishing the photos of the damaged car.

In the comments of the same Facebook post, the pastor of the Evangelical Church, Zaal Tkeshelashvili, writes that a few weeks ago, the rear window of his car was in the same condition. “I had to replace the rear trunk,” he added.

Ala Kavtaradze told Radio Liberty that she cannot link the incident with any specific motive, “it’s just vandalism. It probably happened at night… We had to go out to feed the dogs in the morning and we came across with this picture,” she said. The family has notified the police.

The Evangelical-Baptist Church of Georgia’s bishop, Rusudan Gotsiridze, reacted to the incident. She claims that the police launched an investigation after this same car was recently crashed [likely on purpose], but have not arrested the perpetrator.

These two occurrences, in Gotsiridze’s opinion, may not be related, but they highlight the [lack of] efficacy of and [negative] expectations for the investigation process.

Notebly, the Christmas sermon from Songulashvili was extensively circulated on social media since it differed significantly from Georgian Orthodox Church narrative (GOC). Metropolitan Songhulashvili showed fairly clear support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Civil.ge contacted the Ministry of Internal Affairs for comment. The article will be updated according to the response.

