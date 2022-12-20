Georgian Parliament Approves 2023 State Budget

The Parliament of Georgia approved the 2023 state budget with 84 votes against 1 at its plenary session on December 15, a day after Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili presented to the Parliament the final version of the draft state budget.

According to the draft budget, the 2023 state budget sets revenues at GEL 21.91 billion (USD 8.25 billion), up by GEL 2.1 billion compared to 2022, and total expenditures – at GEL 21.88 billion (USD 8.24 billion).

The state budget sets tax revenues at GEL 16.29 billion (USD 6.13 billion). The document sets revenues from foreign grants at GEL 279.5 million (USD 105.2 million); other revenues are set at GEL 1.05 billion (USD 395.5 million).

The Government projects 5% economic growth next year (6% in 2022, 10% in 2021, and 6.8% in 2020).

Funding of the ministries, according to the 2023 budget, is as follows:

Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs – GEL 6.86 billion (USD 2.58 billion), up by GEL 620.8 million (USD 233.8 million) compared to the 2022 state budget.

– GEL 6.86 billion (USD 2.58 billion), up by GEL 620.8 million (USD 233.8 million) compared to the 2022 state budget. Ministry of Foreign Affairs – GEL 186 million (USD 70.06 million), up by GEL 9.4 million (USD 3.5 million) compared to 2022.

– GEL 186 million (USD 70.06 million), up by GEL 9.4 million (USD 3.5 million) compared to 2022. Ministry of Defense – GEL 1.3 billion (USD 489.7 million), compared to GEL 1.1 billion (USD 414.3 million) in 2022.

– GEL 1.3 billion (USD 489.7 million), compared to GEL 1.1 billion (USD 414.3 million) in 2022. Ministry of Internal Affairs – GEL 1.1 billion (USD 414.3 million), up by GEL 143.5 million (USD 54.05 million) compared to 2022.

– GEL 1.1 billion (USD 414.3 million), up by GEL 143.5 million (USD 54.05 million) compared to 2022. Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture – GEL 698.5 million (USD 263.1 million), down by GEL 44.6 million (USD 16.8 million) compared to the previous year.

– GEL 698.5 million (USD 263.1 million), down by GEL 44.6 million (USD 16.8 million) compared to the previous year. Ministry of Education and Science – GEL 2.03 billion (USD 764.7 million), up by GEL 345.9 million (USD 130.5 million) compared to the 2022 state budget.

– GEL 2.03 billion (USD 764.7 million), up by GEL 345.9 million (USD 130.5 million) compared to the 2022 state budget. Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth – GEL 431.23 million (USD 162.4 million), up by GEL 30.4 million (USD 11.4 million) compared to the 2022 state budget.

– GEL 431.23 million (USD 162.4 million), up by GEL 30.4 million (USD 11.4 million) compared to the 2022 state budget. Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development – GEL 558.2 million (USD 210.2 million), down by 374.2 million (USD 140.9 million) compared to 2022.

– GEL 558.2 million (USD 210.2 million), down by 374.2 million (USD 140.9 million) compared to 2022. Ministry of Finance – GEL 106 million (USD 39.9 million), up by GEL 596,000 (USD 224,521) compared to 2022.

– GEL 106 million (USD 39.9 million), up by GEL 596,000 (USD 224,521) compared to 2022. Ministry of Justice – GEL 392.4 million (USD 147.8 million), up by GEL 71.8 million (USD 27.04 million) compared to 2022.

Funding of the Parliament will increase by GEL 9.4 million to GEL 77.5 million (USD 29.1 million). The President’s Administration will receive GEL 9.3 million (USD 3.5 million), up by GEL 523,000.

In 2023, the Government’s Administration will receive GEL 24 million (USD 9.04 million), up by GEL 4.8 million compared to the previous year.

The State Security Service of Georgia will receive GEL 180 million (USD 67.8 million), up by GEL 29.3 million compared to 2022.

Funding for the Public Defender’s Office will increase by GEL 406,000 compared to 2022 and total GEL 9.27 million (USD 3.4 million).

In 2023, the Special Investigation Service will receive GEL 17 million (USD 6.4 million), and the Personal Data Protection Service – GEL 5 million (USD 1.8 million). Prior to the abolition of the State Inspector’s Office, it received GEL 11.3 million (USD 4.2 million) from the state budget last year.

Next year, funding of the Constitutional Court will amount to GEL 5.8 million (USD 2.1 million); the Supreme Court will receive GEL 16.1 million (USD 6.06 million), and Common Courts – GEL 117 million (USD 44.07 million).

Georgian Public Broadcaster will receive GEL 101.19 million (USD 38.1 million), compared to GEL 82.18 million (USD 30.9 million) in 2022.

Funding for the Georgian Orthodox Church will remain unchanged at GEL 25 million (USD 9.4 million).

The government plans to increase pensions from 2023. From January 2023, persons younger than 70 will receive GEL 295 (USD 111) (currently they receive GEL 260), while those aged 70 and above will get GEL 365 (USD 137), instead of GEL 300.

Persons living in mountain regions will also receive increased pensions – persons younger than 70 – GEL 354 (USD 133) and those aged 70 and above – GEL 438 (USD 165).

Salaries of civil servants will increase by 10%, while salaries of military and police officers will increase by 20%.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)