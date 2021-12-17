Parliament Approves 2022 State Budget  

On December 17, the Parliament of Georgia approved the 2022 state budget with 78 votes against 1.

The next year budget sets revenues at GEL 19.36 (USD 6.24) billion and total expenditures – at GEL 19.17 (USD 6.17) billion.

The new budget sets tax revenues at GEL 13.42 (USD 4.34) billion, revenues from grants at GEL 341.8 (USD 100.6) million, and other revenues at GEL 795 (USD 257.1) million. Also, out of the income, GEL 4.4 (USD 1.4) billion will be a debt.

The government projects 6% real GDP growth next year, while the annual average inflation rate is expected to reach 8.9%, some 6% higher than the 3% target.

For a breakdown of funding per ministry in the 2022 state budget follow the link below:

