Deputy President of Malaysian Parliament’s Senate Visits Georgia

On September 4, the Deputy President of the Malaysian Parliament’s Senate, Datuk Nur Jazlan bin Tan Sri Mohamed begun his visit to Georgia. He held meetings with the the Speaker of the Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili.

Meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament

The Deputy President of the Senate of the Malaysian Parliament met with the Georgian Parliament’s Speaker, Shalva Papuashvili, to discuss relations between Georgia and Malaysia. The Malaysian representative highlighted Georgia’s “favorable geographical location at the crossroads of Asia and Europe” and “discussed cooperation between the parliaments, as well as in the fields of trade and economy, tourism and education,” according to the Georgian Parliament’s press release.

“In addition, the parties positively assessed the granting of observer status to Georgia in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) last year and expressed their readiness to continue cooperation in this format. The participants of the meeting exchanged information on the governance system, parliamentary activities and electoral processes in the two countries,” according to the press release.

Meeting with the Foreign Minister

On September 5, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with the Deputy President of the Malaysian Parliament’s Senate, Datuk Nur Jazlan bin Tan Sri Mohamed. According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation, especially in the spheres of economy, trade, tourism, education and people-to-people contacts.

At the meeting, Ilia Darchiashvili briefed the Malaysian side on Georgia’s economic potential, investment environment and opportunities in the field of transport and logistics. The Malaysian side expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Georgia in various fields. Both sides stressed the importance of continuing the political dialogue and exploring further liberalization of the visa regime for Georgian citizens. FM Darchiashvili thanked Malaysia for supporting Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

