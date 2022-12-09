EU Approves EUR 20 Mln for Georgia’s Defense

The Council of the European Union has approved another financial assistance package – worth EUR 20 million – to Georgia as part of the European Peace Facility. The assistance is aimed at strengthening the nation’s defense capabilities and promoting Georgia’s cooperation with the EU within the framework of the Common Defense and Security Policy (CSDP).

According to the Georgian Defense Ministry’s (MOD) press release, for the first time, the new aid will also support Georgia in the field of cyber security. The aid package will likewise be directed toward strengthening Georgia’s military-medical, military-engineering, and transport capabilities. This is the second time that Georgia has received EU financial aid for defense and security purposes.

The MOD noted that the decision to provide additional aid, “once again demonstrates that for the European Union, Georgia is the most important and reliable partner in the region, and both sides have a strong interest in deepening cooperation in the field of defense and security, including in order to increase resilience to various hybrid threats.

The Head of the EU Delegation in Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, remarked that the assistance will strengthen the capacities of the Georgian Defense Forces by providing “relevant non-lethal equipment, supplies, and services, including equipment related to training.”

“I am really glad that European Peace Facility is contributing to increasing Georgia’s overall resilience in today’s difficult times,” he underscored.

