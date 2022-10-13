News

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 35.3% in January-September

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover of goods amounted to USD 13.6 billion between January-September 2022 – a 35.3% increase as compared to the same period last year, according to the preliminary estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on October 13.

Exports grew by 37.4% to USD 4.09 billion, while imports increased by 34.4% to USD 9.5 billion. The trade deficit between January-May was USD 5.4 billion, amounting to 39.8% of the trade turnover.

Source: Geostat

