European Council Approves EUR 12.8 Mln Aid for Georgia’s Defense Capacities

The European Council on December 2 adopted an assistance measure worth EUR 12.75 million, directed at strengthening Georgia’s military and defense capacities.

The EU, aiming to promote domestic resilience and peace, will provide to Georgia non-lethal medical and engineering equipment and civilian-type mobility assets over a course of 36 months, the European Council said.

“This assistance measure will help strengthen the capacities of the Georgian Defence Forces, including their ability to provide their services to civilians in crises or emergency situations,” the Council noted in its statement.

The measure, adopted through the European Peace Facility, EU’s off-budget funding mechanism, also aims to “enhance the capacity and interoperability of local armed forces to contribute” to the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CSPD) military missions and operations.

Moldova and Ukraine, two other EU-associated states, will also receive assistance worth EUR 7 million and EUR 31 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Mali will receive aid worth EUR 24 million.