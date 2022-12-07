Speaker Papuashvili Meets Vice Presidents of Luxembourg’s Parliament

Speaker Shalva Papuashvili met with the Vice Presidents of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg – Mars di Bartolomeo, Marc Spautz, and Djuna Bernard – as well as members of the country’s legislature on 7 December.

Per the Georgian Parliament’s press release, the two sides discussed how to deepen bilateral relations and invigorate parliamentary ties. In that context, Speaker Papuashvili noted that relations with Luxembourg, as one of the founding countries of NATO and the European Union, are “particularly important for Georgia.”

The Speaker also briefed his colleagues about Georgia’s progress in implementing the European Commission’s 12 recommendations.

According to the Georgian Parliament, the representatives of Luxembourg’s legislature expressed their readiness to develop bilateral and multilateral relations with Georgia and noted that Luxembourg supports Georgia’s efforts on the way to EU membership.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed ongoing developments in the South Caucasus and the Black Sea region, as well as the growing importance of Georgia’s role as a transit hub.

