Moldovan President ‘Deeply Concerned’ for Saakashvili’s Health

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated on 4 December that she is “deeply concerned” about imprisoned ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili’s “rapidly deteriorating state of health.”

President Sandu also emphasized, “every human life is priceless and the gravity of the situation requires immediate transfer of Saakashvili to an appropriate hospital to save his life.”

Deeply concerned by the rapidly deteriorating state of health of #Georgia’s former President Mikheil @SaakashviliM. Every human life is priceless and the gravity of the situation requires immediate transfer of Saakashvili to an appropriate hospital to save his life. — Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) December 4, 2022

President Sandu’s tweet comes several days after Saakashvili’s lawyers petitioned the Tbilisi City Court to either release Saakashvili or postpone his sentence per the law’s provisions, for health reasons.

The petition was presented by one of his lawyers, Shalva Khachapuridze, who explained that the 15-volume petition details the conclusions of medical experts, which are based on a physical examination of the former President, and also contain the photos that they took during that time. According to Khachapuridze, “it is inconceivable for the Court to not make a decision to release or to postpone [Saakashvili’s] sentence based on […] the materials attached to the case.”

