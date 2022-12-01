Georgian Citizen Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line Released

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced on 1 December that Giorgi Jarmelishvili, who was illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces near occupied Zemo Artsevi village several days ago, has been released and is in Tbilisi-controlled territory.

According to the SSG, both the hotline mechanism and other tools at the Georgian government’s disposal were “immediately activated” in the process of securing Jarmelishvili’s release.

In addition, Tbilisi shared information on the matter with the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and other international partners.

The SSG underscored that the responsibility for all “destructive actions” carried out in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line rests with the occupying power.

“The central government, together with international partners, continues to work actively for the release of all Georgian citizens who are illegally imprisoned in the occupied territories,” the SSG remarked.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)