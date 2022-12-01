Head of U.S. European Command Visiting Tbilisi

General Christopher Cavoli, the Commander of U.S. European Command and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), is visiting Tbilisi, where he has already met with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Meeting with Prime Minister Garibashvili

Per the Georgian government’s press release, during their meeting, PM Garibashvili and General Cavoli discussed the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Georgia, as well as Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, and the “particular importance” of allies’ support on that path.

In that context, Prime Minister Garibashvili thanked the General for supporting Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration and emphasized the significance of the visit.

The Georgian PM also confirmed Georgia’s “readiness to continue supporting and contributing to NATO’s efforts to strengthen the security of the Black Sea region.”

To that end, the conversation also touched upon U.S. support for Georgia’s defense capabilities, with the two sides highlighting Georgia’s contribution to common, Euro-Atlantic security.

Regarding security, the meeting also brought attention to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the regional situation.

The meeting was attended by Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, the Georgian Ambassador to NATO Viktor Dolidze, and by U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan, and the U.S. Defense Attaché to Georgia Colonel Joseph Bilbo.

Meeting with Defense Minister Burchuladze

As part of his visit, General Cavoli also held a separate meeting with the Defense Minister, where Minister Burchuladze emphasized the “importance of close, successful, and growing cooperation with the main strategic partner of Georgia.”

In that context, he thanked General Cavoli for the U.S.’ support in strengthening Georgia’s defense capability and its “great contribution” to the training of the Georgian military.

Minister Burchuladze also drew attention to the U.S.-Georgia initiative on strengthening defense and deterrence and spoke about the steps taken in that direction. Per Minister Burchuladze’s assessment, the initiative to strengthen Georgia’s defense and deterrence mechanisms has moved the U.S.-Georgia strategic partnership to a “new stage.”

The two sides also discussed increased threats against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine and challenges in the Black Sea region.

While in Tbilisi, General Cavoli also met with the Head of the Defense Forces of Georgia, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili. During that meeting, the two sides discussed ongoing reforms of the Georgian Defense Forces, and reiterated Georgia’s role and contribution to “the process of ensuring global security.”

Note: This article was updated on 1 December at 16:20 to reflect General Cavoli’s meeting with Minister Burchuladze and Major General Matiashvili.

