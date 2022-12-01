FM Darchiashvili Attends NATO Ministerial

Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili attended the NATO Foreign Ministerial in Bucharest, Romania, on 30 November where he participated in a meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers and met with Bisera Turković, the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Notably, during the session with NATO Foreign Ministers, NATO allies “agreed to step up tailored support” to Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, “including on capacity-building, reform, and training to improve their security and defense institutions.”

Per the Georgian Foreign Ministry’s information, on his part, FM Darchiashvili emphasized the “paramount importance” of Georgia participating in the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers.

“The Bucharest Meeting is a continuation of the ongoing high-level political and strategic dialogue between NATO and Georgia, which takes on a significant focus in the light of the current security environment,” the press release noted.

In that context, the FM welcomed the decisions adopted at the Ministerial, especially regarding the statement released by the NATO Foreign Ministers reaffirming their commitment to the Open Door Policy and the decisions made at the 2008 Bucharest Summit.

Glad to be here in #Bucharest for NATO #ForMin, where unwavering support to 🇬🇪, as well as to the country's aspiration efforts has been once again boldly demonstrated. Special importance of 🇬🇪 to the Alliance & NATO's commitment to the Open Door Policy have also been highlighted. pic.twitter.com/lTKYlNg9eV — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) November 30, 2022

Meeting with the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, during their meeting, both FM Darchiashvili and Minister Turković welcomed the participation of NATO partner countries in the Ministerial as “another demonstration of the strong support expressed by the alliance towards the mentioned countries.”

The meeting with Minister Turković also focused on bilateral relations with both sides expressing interest in deepening cooperation in various fields, especially in terms of sharing experiences on the path of EU integration.

In that context, Foreign Minister Darchiashvili emphasized that envigorating relations with countries of the Western Balkans are of “special importance” for Georgia.

FM Darchiashvili also briefed his colleague on Georgia’s progress toward implementing the European Commission’s 12 recommendations and its overall progress toward European integration.

FM Darchiashvili also held separate meetings with Hungarian FM Péter Szijjártó, and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod to discuss bilateral partnerships and the respective countries’ support for Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration.