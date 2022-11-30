News

NATO Foreign Ministers Assert ‘Strategic Importance’ of Western Balkans, Black Sea Region

30/11/2022 - 11:11
The NATO Foreign Ministers have released a statement as part of the NATO Foreign Ministers summit which took place over 29-30 November in Bucharest, reiterating support for Ukraine and condemnation of Russia, while also recalling the “strategic importance” of the Western Balkans and the Black Sea regions for NATO.

In that context, the statement welcomed the meeting with the Foreign Ministers of NATO partners Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, and Moldova, which took place within the framework of the summit, and “as NATO strengthens its tailored support to building their integrity and resilience, developing capabilities, and upholding their political independence.”

The statement also affirmed NATO’s commitment to the Open Door Policy, as well as the decisions it took at the 2008 Bucharest Summit, and all subsequent decisions regarding Georgia and Ukraine.

