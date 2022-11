Alkhas Kvitsinia to Represent Abkhazia in Russia

Aslan Bzhania, the Kremlin-backed leader of occupied Abkhazia, signed a decree on 30 November to appoint Alkhas Kvitsinia as the region’s new ‘ambassador’ to Russia, according to Apsnypress.

Until now, Kvitsinia headed the ‘presidential administration.’

