Stoltenberg: Time to ‘Step Up’ Coop. with Georgia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina

22/11/2022 - 09:07
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed the 68th Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid on 21 November, underscoring the need to “step up” cooperation with partners, especially “with those most affected by Russian aggression and coercion.”

In that context, the Secretary General mentioned Moldova, Georgia, and Bosnia, and Herzegovina, as well as “all like-minded countries around the world” “from Latin America to the Middle East, and North Africa to the Indo-Pacific region.

