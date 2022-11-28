Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Visiting Tbilisi

Mukhtar Babayev, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, is visiting Tbilisi, where he met with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Otar Samugia, the Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia.

Meeting with PM Garibashvili

According to the Georgian government’s press release, during their meeting, Prime Minister Garibashvili and Minister Babayev discussed the directions of strategic cooperation while expressing their readiness to “further deepen productive cooperation.”

In that context, the Prime Minister underlined that Georgia and Azerbaijan are “reliable transit partners, and the shared transport corridor offers access to reliable distribution channels and global markets.”

On that note, emphasis was placed on the functioning of regionally important infrastructural projects at “full capacity, and the importance of Georgia-Turkey-Azerbaijan cooperation.”

The PM also noted the “special importance” of President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to Georgia.

Meeting with Minister Shamugia

According to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia, during their meeting, Ministers Shamugia and Babayev discussed how to deepen cooperation between the two countries regarding the environment.

Per the Ministry, Minister Shamugia spoke about the importance of long-term good neighborly relations between the countries and informed the delegation of Azerbaijan about the environmental reforms in Georgia.

“Environmental protection is one of the priority directions of our state,” Minister Shamugia underscored.

According to the Ministry, on his part, Minister Babayev thanked Minister Shamugia for his reliable partnership and expressed his desire to exchange experience on water resources, sustainable forest management, and biodiversity protection.

“Georgia has made significant progress in environmental terms. The conversation concerns the issue of forestry reform, water resource management, and air quality improvement. As you know, climate change is a universal problem,” the agency wrote, citing Minister Babayev’s words.

Within the framework of the meeting, the two sides signed a memorandum of cooperation, which envisages the management of protected areas in accordance with international practices, as well as the protection and conservation of national heritage.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)