Georgian Foreign Minister Meets Spanish Counterpart

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares as part of his visit to Madrid on November 25 and discussed, among other things, “the fruitful bilateral cooperation, which is based on common values ​​and interests.”

The Georgian Foreign Ministry reported that the sides focused on the issue of Georgia’s integration into the European and Euro-Atlantic structures.

Delighted to hold a meeting with my Spanish counterpart @jmalbares. Welcomed the positive dynamics of 🇬🇪-🇪🇸 cooperation and exchanged views on the prospects for its further development. Accentuated 🇬🇪's European aspirations and importance of Spain's support on this path. pic.twitter.com/e9C736W6Tz — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) November 25, 2022

The conversation also focused on Georgia’s progress in the implementation of the European Commission’s 12 recommendations. FM Darchiashvili emphasized the importance of Spain’s firm support for Georgia’s integration into the European Union.

The ministers also discussed Georgia-NATO cooperation and Georgia’s role in and contribution to strengthening international security.

On his part, José Manuel Albares tweeted after the meeting that they discussed deepening bilateral relations, as well as the regional and international situations.

The Spanish Foreign Minister noted that his country supports Georgia’s European aspirations.

Productiva reunión con mi homólogo de Georgia @iliadarch para continuar profundizando nuestras relaciones bilaterales. Hemos analizado la situación regional e internacional, y le he reiterado que España apoya las aspiraciones europeas de Georgia.

🇪🇸🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/2Ebibth2jp — José Manuel Albares (@jmalbares) November 25, 2022

