Mayor of Tsageri Municipality Resigned

Giorgi Nemsadze, the Mayor of Tsageri Municipality, announced his resignation on 25 November for “personal reasons,” emphasizing that his decision “is in no way related to a change in political views or incompatibility of positions with the team.”

“I believe that the Georgian Dream is the only work-oriented political force in Georgia,” he wrote on Facebook and underscored that he remains “an ordinary member of the team and will continue to serve the municipality or the country from another position.”

Nemsadze also thanked the population of Tsageri Municipality and the Georgian Dream team for the trust and opportunity that they had given him and wished the Tsageri City Hall team success in the future.

According to Netgazeti, Nemsadze said that he made the decision to resign after being offered another position, although he did not specify whom he received the offer from or where he is transferring.

Civil.ge has contacted the Tsageri Municipality City Hall and Georgian Dream for more information on the matter. The information will be added to the article as soon as it has been received.

Nemsadze became the Mayor of Tsageri Municipality in the 2021 local self-government elections after winning the second round. Nemsadze, who was on behalf of the Georgian Dream, defeated Besarion Bendeliani, a candidate from ex-PM Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia party. Nemsadze received 62.873% (4,022 votes), while Bendeliani received 37.127% (2,3755 votes).

