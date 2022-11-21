News

Ardzinba Talks Dual Citizenship, Issues with Russian Border Guards with Shurgalin

21/11/2022 - 15:09
10 1 minute read

Inal Ardzinba, occupied Abkhazia’s top diplomat, met with Mikhail Shurgalin, the Russian “ambassador” to the region, on 18 November to discuss the dual citizenship agreement with Russia as well as problems with Russian border guards being more respectful towards Abkhaz deputies and people.

The Abkhaz “foreign ministry’s” press release denoted that while discussing the recently signed dual citizenship agreement – which will launch a mechanism to allow Abkhazians to obtain Russian citizenship without giving up their Abkhaz passport – the two sides noted that ratification procedures began as soon as the agreement was signed.

Per the same information, the agreement will enter into force on the date of the exchange of instruments of ratification.

During the meeting, Ardzinba also raised the issue of Russian border guards mistreating Abkhaz deputies and citizens at the behest of several Abkhaz members of parliament who alleged that following their visit to Moscow at the beginning of November, they were delayed by Russian border guards, who stopped and searched them.

The deputies also highlighted that they receive “numerous complaints from citizen […] in connection with the fact that they are detained for a long time without explanation by the employees of the Border Department of the FSB of Russia, which complicates the border crossing.”

“We ask our people’s deputies and fellow citizens to be treated with respect,” Ardzinba emphasized and noted that they plan to send a letter to the Russian Foreign Ministry with a request for them to address these incidents.

The meeting also considered the issue of creating new mechanisms for the trilateral Abkhazia-Russia-Belarus format to “monitor and intensify trade, economic, humanitarian, and political ties between the countries.”

Also Read:

Tags
21/11/2022 - 15:09
10 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 33.5% in January-October

21/11/2022 - 14:30

EPP Resolution Urges EU, Partners to Sanction Ivanishvili

20/11/2022 - 17:33

Constitutional Court Partially Satisfies Former State Inspector’s Complaint

20/11/2022 - 17:00

U.S. Amb. Talks Criticism of Shaheen, Calls for Curbing Foreign CSO Funding

19/11/2022 - 11:19
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2022
Back to top button