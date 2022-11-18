Georgian Platoon Returns from Central African Republic

A platoon of the National Guard of Georgia has returned to the country after contributing to the EU-led military training mission (EUTM RCA) in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The soldiers were met at the Tbilisi International Airport by the Head of the National Guard, Roman Jokhadze, and other representatives of the Guard, who “congratulated their personnel on their safe return and thanked them for the successful completion of the mission.”

The soldiers, under the command of Captain Amiran Bichashvili, were stationed at the Mpoko base in the capital of Bangui. Their main tasks included base security, motorized patrols, convoying, and escorting.

EUTM RCA follows up on the EU Military Advisory Mission in the Central African Republic (EUMAM RCA), to which Georgia was contributing five officers since October 2015.

Earlier, Georgia joined the European Union Military Mission (EUFOR RCA) by sending over 150 soldiers in June 2014. The number of Georgian troops in the mission decreased to about 85 soldiers in December 2014, who served there till March 2015.

Also Read: