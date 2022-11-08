Georgia Sends Troops to EU’s Mission in Central African Republican

A group of soldiers making up the 10th rotation squad of the National Guard of the Georgian Defense Forces left for the Central African Republic (CAR) on 8 November to contribute to the EU-led military training mission (EUTM RCA).

The soldiers, who will be under the command of Captain Tornike Garibashvili, will perform tasks under the EU-led mission in the capital of Bangui and be stationed at the Mpoko base.

According to the Georgian Defense Ministry, the main task of the Georgian peacekeepers will be base security, motorized patrols, convoying, and escorting.

EUTM RCA follows up the EU Military Advisory Mission in the Central African Republic (EUMAM RCA), to which Georgia was contributing five officers since October 2015.

Earlier, Georgia joined the European Union Military Mission (EUFOR RCA) by sending over 150 soldiers in June 2014. The number of Georgian troops in the mission decreased to about 85 soldiers in December 2014, who served there till March 2015.

