Commissioner Várhelyi, Prime Minister Meet with Financial Institutions

As part of the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi’s visit to Georgia, he and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili held a meeting with Ministers and leading financial institutions to discuss financing projects in the direction of Georgia’s economic integration with the European Union.

According to the Georgian government’s press service, during the meeting, the different sides noted that bilateral economic cooperation is a priority for both Georgia and the European Union.

Per the same information, the main areas of possible cooperation highlighted during the meeting were in the fields of energy, communication, and trade.

The meeting also considered priority projects in the Black Sea, and the Prime Minister noted that such projects will “further deepen the relations between the European Union and the South Caucasus region, and will bring the European integration process of Georgia to a qualitatively new level.”

“It was noted at the meeting that Georgia, due to its strategic location, can play an important role in the direction of diversifying transport routes and ensuring energy supply to Europe,” the government’s press release stated.

The EU-Georgia Association and Free Trade agreements were also discussed.

Besides the Commissioner and the Prime Minister, the meeting was attended by Levan Davitashvili, the Minister of Economy, Lasha Khutsishvili, the Minister of Finance, as well as representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the French Development Agency, and the KfW Development Bank.

