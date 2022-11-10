Georgian Economy Minister Visiting Brussels

Levan Davitashvili, Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister, is on a working visit to Brussels, where he has already met several European Commission officials, including Kadri Simson, Commissioner for Energy, Adina-Ioana Vălean, Commissioner for Transport, and Oliver Varhelyi, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement.

According to the Ministry of Economy, during his meeting with Commissioner Simson, Minister Davitashvili discussed bilateral projects between Georgia and the EU and bringing Georgia’s legislation in line with Europe.

The Ministry cited Commissioner Simson as highlighting the importance of aligning Georgian legislation with the EU, “because one day when our markets are interconnected, it will be essential that our laws are based on the same values and principles.”

“Cooperation between Georgia and the European Union has already been established, but there are also future prospective projects,” she said.

Meeting with Commissioner Vălean

The meeting with Commissioner Vălean meanwhile, focused on Georgia’s fulfillment of the obligations defined by the Association Agreement and other priority areas of cooperation.

The Ministry of Economy reported that Commissioner Vălean expressed appreciation for “what Georgia is doing in terms of playing a regional role in coordinating efforts for the development of the Middle Corridor – a corridor that is so necessary for the connection between Europe and Asia.”

On his part, Minister Davitashvili, denoted, “Europe is looking for alternative sources of energy supply, alternative routes for the European economy in general, alternative connections with Asia and main trade partners – in this regard, our country can play the role of an important and reliable partner…”

Meeting with Commissioner Varhelyi

Commissioner Varhelyi stated that during his meeting with Minister Davitashvili, they discussed how to develop energy and digital connectivity investment projects between the EU and Georgia. He emphasized that it is “important for Georgia to continue with reforms on its EU path.”

