Georgian Citizen Detained in Occupied Abkhazia

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) stated on November 5 that the occupying forces had illegally detained 29-year-old Asmat Tavadze, a Georgian citizen from the Gali district of Abkhazia, on charges of purchase and storage of drugs.

Apsnypress, a local news agency, reported that Asmat Tavadze also has “Abkhaz citizenship.” More than 10 grams of Mephedrone, as well as a Georgian passport and national symbols – a flag and chevron – were seized from Tavadze’s apartment, according to the same report.

The SSG stated that Tbilisi immediately activated all available mechanisms and informed the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussion (GID) and the EU Monitoring Mission about the detention. “The work is underway to release the Georgian citizen from illegal custody,” the SSG noted.

It also said that “an extremely destructive practice of illegal detentions by the occupying forces complicates everyday lives of the local population and causes significant harm to the security environment.”

The SSG added that full responsibility for “illegal” detentions rests with the occupying force.

