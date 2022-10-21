The State Security Service of Georgia announced on 20 October that Tamaz Glurjidze, who was illegally detained by Russian occupation forces on 19 October near Bershueti village, Gori Municipality, has been released and is in Tbilisi-controlled territory.

According to the SSG, both the hotline mechanism and other tools at the Georgian government’s disposal were used in the process of securing Glurjidze’s release.

The SSG reiterated upon Glurjidze’s release that the “responsibility for all destructive actions carried out in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line rests with the occupying power.”

“The central government, together with international partners, continues to actively work for the release of other illegally detained Georgian citizens, both in occupied Tskhinvali and occupied Abkhazia,” the SSG also stated.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)