EU ‘Closely’ Monitoring Nika Gvaramia’s Case

The European Union has released a statement that addressed the Tbilisi Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold imprisoned Mtavari Arkhi TV chief Nika Gvaramia’s sentence, and noted that the EU “has been monitoring this case closely.”

While remarking that the EU “does not comment on the merits of individual Court cases,” the statement brought attention to assessments made by the Public Defender regarding the case and recalled that “’stronger efforts to guarantee a free, professional, pluralistic and independent media environment, notably by ensuring that criminal procedures brought against media owners fulfill the highest legal standards’ represents one of the priorities identified by the European Commission.”

In that context, the EU’s statement emphasized that they continue to support Georgian authorities in “reforming the judiciary with focus on the independence, transparency, and quality of judicial procedures indispensable for upholding the rule of law.”

“The European Union remains committed to supporting Georgia in addressing all 12 priorities in order to live up to the European aspirations of its citizens,” the statement concluded.

