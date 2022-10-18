Vasile Dîncu, the Minister of National Defense of Romania, is visiting Tbilisi, where he already met with Irakli Garibashvili, the Prime Minister, and Juansher Burchuladze, the Minister of Defense, on 18 October.

I have just landed in Tbilisi for meetings with my counterpart, Juansher Burchuladze, and with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili. Bilateral cooperation in the military and regional context will be one of the main topics of the talks. 🇷🇴🤝🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/F2T4FS1GEm — Vasile Dincu (@VasileDincu) October 17, 2022

Meeting with Prime Minister

According to the Georgian government’s press release, Prime Minister Garibashvili discussed Georgia-Romania cooperation and relations with NATO and the EU with Minister Dîncu.

The same press release noted that the two sides brought attention to future plans in the field of defense while noting the recently signed declaration on establishing a strategic partnership between the two countries.

The PM and Moldovan Defense Minister also discussed Georgia’s European perspective, at which point Prime Minister Garibashvili emphasized that “the country’s government is ready to fulfill its obligations in order to quickly achieve progress on the path to joining the European Union.”

The two sides likewise considered Georgia’s NATO integration while noting Romania’s significant contribution to the implementation of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package. The parties also reviewed Black Sea security issues.

Finally, PM Garibashvili thanked Minister Dîncu for his country’s support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the country’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Meeting with Defense Minister

According to the Georgian Defense Ministry, the two Ministers discussed the security environment and challenges in the region. In that context, they paid special attention to the importance of stability and development in the Black Sea region.

Minister Burchuladze emphasized that the visit was “very important” and “Romania is a special partner for Georgia, both in the defense and political direction, and it participates very actively in the processes that concern Georgia’s integration into European defense and other structures.”

While discussing future prospects for bilateral cooperation in defense, the two sides noted that cooperation with Romania is an important part of strengthening defense capabilities, military education, and conducting joint exercises, as well as Romania’s continued involvement in the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM).

Minister Burchuladze also spoke about the reforms carried out by the Georgian Defense Ministry, aimed at increasing its compatibility with NATO. In that context, the Minister drew attention to the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package.

The parties also noted that Romania is one of the loyal supporters of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its NATO and EU integration. They emphasized that cooperation between the two countries is essential for stability in the Black Sea region, deterring Russia’s aggressive actions, and the fight against hybrid challenges.

