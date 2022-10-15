Georgian Patriarch Ilia II has extended condolences to the parents of a 13-year-old Marita Meparishvili, who died of electrocution in a fountain located in central Tbilisi’s newly-renovated Vake Park on October 13. Two of her friends are treated for injuries.

“In reality, there is no death, because death is the beginning of a new, eternal, true life, which only temporarily separates us from our loved ones,” Patriarch Ilia II said in his letter of condolences to the family.

In his sermon during Svetitskhovloba religious holiday in Georgia’s ancient capital, Mtskheta on October 14, Patriarch Ilia II said: “Do not be afraid, do not lose heart; we should remember that when God sends us suffering, same God helps us and gives us strength to overcome it.”

He also noted that among many miracles that we have seen, “most remarkable is this miracle that God is with us.” “God will never leave us and will fill us with love,” Patriarch Ilia II added. He also extended blessings to Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, President Salome Zurabishvili, present at the mass in Mtskheta alongside the clerics.

