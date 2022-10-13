News

U.S. 2022 National Security Strategy Pledges Support for Georgia, Moldova’s EU Aspirations

13/10/2022 - 09:52
The United States Presidential Administration released its 2022 National Security Strategy on 12 October which, among other things, emphasized that as the U.S. supports Ukraine, it “will also work to enhance the stability and resilience of other democracies. We will support the European aspirations of Georgia and Moldova and their commitment to important institutional reforms.”

The document also stated that the U.S. will “back diplomatic efforts to resolve conflict in the South Caucasus.”

The 2022 National Security Strategy outlines how the U.S. plans to “advance our vital interests and pursue a free, open prosperous, and secure world.” To that end, it focuses on how to expand cooperation with other countries and deal with common threats.

