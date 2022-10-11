The Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University (TSU) has announced that it will hold elections to select an acting rector for the University on 20 October after the current Rector, Giorgi Sharvashidze, unexpectedly submitted his resignation to the University’s Academic Council on 7 October.

Candidates who want to submit their application for consideration will be able to do so from October 11-13. According to the TSU press release, after reviewing the applications, the Academic Council will elect an acting rector by majority through a secret ballot for a period of no more than 6 months.

Notably, TSU rules stipulate that the Academic Council must elect an acting rector for a period of 6 months before electing a full-time rector for the traditional 4-year term.

Contenders must have a doctor’s degree or an equivalent academic degree to be considered. They must also submit a short-term action plan for the development of the University, alongside other documents.

Sharvashidze, who was first elected in 2016 and subsequently re-elected in 2020, is expected to remain in the position until 15 October.