Pro-Ukraine Rally in Tbilisi Calls for Russia to be Designated a ‘Terrorist State’

People rallied in front of the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi on 10 October to support Ukraine and condemn Russia’s bombing of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, and other cities in the country. The protest, organized by Ukrainian and Georgian activists but attended by Russians and Belarussians as well, demanded that Russia be recognized as a terrorist state.

Russia launched a simultaneous air attack on a number of Ukrainian cities – Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv – on 10 October 10/10/2022 – President Salome Zurabishvili Condemns Airstrikes on Ukrainian Cities Russia launched a simultaneous air attack on a number of Ukrainian cities – Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv – on 10 October in response to Ukraine’s bombing of the bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea. The attack focused on central areas in Kyiv, including crowded places like parks and popular tourist destinations. The attacks damaged infrastructure and killed and wounded civilians.

The protestors gathered with signs that deplored Russia’s actions in Ukraine and also pointed to its past actions in Abkhazia. For example, one protestor held up a sign which stated, “In 1992, my parents fled Abkhazia and came to Ukraine. Russia ruined their lives twice.”

During the rally, a Russian citizen named Nikita also burned his Russian passport in a sign of protest. Netgazeti cited the man as saying that he left Russia a month ago after realizing that it was futile to continue protesting there.

Similar protests took place in Krakow, Poland; Prague, Czech Republic; Rome, Italy; Vienna, Austria; Cologne, Germany; Bucharest, Romania; and Vilnius, Lithuania.