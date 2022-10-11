Pro-Ukraine Rally in Tbilisi Calls for Russia to be Designated a ‘Terrorist State’
People rallied in front of the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi on 10 October to support Ukraine and condemn Russia’s bombing of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, and other cities in the country. The protest, organized by Ukrainian and Georgian activists but attended by Russians and Belarussians as well, demanded that Russia be recognized as a terrorist state.
The protestors gathered with signs that deplored Russia’s actions in Ukraine and also pointed to its past actions in Abkhazia. For example, one protestor held up a sign which stated, “In 1992, my parents fled Abkhazia and came to Ukraine. Russia ruined their lives twice.”
During the rally, a Russian citizen named Nikita also burned his Russian passport in a sign of protest. Netgazeti cited the man as saying that he left Russia a month ago after realizing that it was futile to continue protesting there.
Similar protests took place in Krakow, Poland; Prague, Czech Republic; Rome, Italy; Vienna, Austria; Cologne, Germany; Bucharest, Romania; and Vilnius, Lithuania.