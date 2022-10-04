Transparency International – Georgia released its report today on advertising revenue and trends in the TV advertising market in 2021, which found that while COVID-19-related restrictions continued to impact revenue, in comparison with 2020, the TV advertising market increased by GEL 7.8 million (USD 2.77 million) and amounted to a total of GEL 83.1 million (USD 29.57 million).

Advertising Revenue

Notably, TV Imedi had the highest revenue from advertising with GEL 31.1 million (USD 11.06 million) or 37.4% of the TV advertising market. Meanwhile, Mtavari Arkhi TV overtook Rustavi 2 for the first time to secure the second spot with GEL 11.9 million (USD 4.23 million) and GEL 11.1 million (USD 3.95 million), respectively.

They were followed by TV Pirveli – GEL 7 million (USD 2.49 million), Formula – GEL 5.9 million (USD 2.09 million), POS TV – GEL 4.7 million (USD 1.67 million), Silknet – GEL 3.5 million (1.24 million), the Georgian Public Broadcaster – GEL 2.4 million (USD 854,135), and others – GEL 5.4 million (USD 1.92 million.

In the context of Mtavari Arkhi TV securing the second spot for the first time, the report underscored that among leading TV companies Rustavi 2 has experienced the largest decline in advertising revenue in recent years which “coincided with the change of owner.”

In fact, the report found that when comparing 2021 with 2018, Rustavi 2’s revenue from advertising decreased by 63.4%.

Revenue from Political Advertising

Regarding the revenue received by TV companies from political advertising, the report found Imedi TV to maintain its dominant position with GEL 975,037 (USD 347,005), followed by Rustavi 2 – GEL 785,513 (USD 279,556), TV Pirveli – GEL 608,686 (USD 216,625), Mtavari Arkhi TV – GEL 497,773 (USD 177,152), POS TV – GEL 263,847 (USD 93,900), and others – GEL 713,258 (USD 253,841).

It is noteworthy that the Georgian Dream party placed the most political advertisements on TV Imedi, Rustavi 2, and POS TV. It refrained from placing any political advertisements on Mtavari Arkhi TV, Formula, and TV Pirveli.

Meanwhile the United National Movement, the largest opposition party in Georgia, advertised mainly with Mtavari Arkhi TV and Formula, but did not place ads on TV Imedi. Finally, Lelo for Georgia’s political advertisements was placed mainly on TV Pirveli and Mtavari Arkhi TV.

TV Income

The report highlighted that total TV income has been increasing from 2017 when it was GEL 97.5 million (USD 34.69 million) to 2021 when it amounted to a total of GEL 139.8 million (USD 49.75 million).

Notably, when it comes to total income, Formula dominated the standings in 2021 with GEL 37.5 million, although the study neglected to list the incomes of other TV companies. However, it should be noted that a large chunk of Formula’s income came in the form of a loan from its owner Davit Kezerashvili.

TV Losses

The report also brings attention to the losses suffered by TV companies, albeit the year before in 2020. That data showed that TV Imedi suffered the highest losses as compared with its official income, with GEL 74.4 million (USD 26.48 million), followed by Rustavi 2 – GEL 42.45 million, Formula – GEL 34.46 million, Mtavari Arkhi TV – GEL 17.57 million, and TV Pirveli – GEL 1.94 million.