The Georgian Foreign Ministry declared on October 1 that it “strongly condemns so-called referendums held by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine and illegal annexation of these territories which is a clear act to forcefully change the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.”

The Ministry noted that “through this yet another illegal action of the Russian Federation, the fundamental principles of international law, protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, have once again been grossly violated.”

“Georgia, which has experienced the attempts to change the internationally recognized borders by force, will never recognize the so-called illegal referendums held in Ukrainian regions,” the statement reads.

The Ministry “reaffirms its firm and unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

Earlier on September 30, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili also condemned the annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, saying that “formalizing sham referendums to support a blatant violation of international law and forced annexation has no legitimacy, [and] no future.”

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has not issued an official statement yet.

The annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia was preceded by a four-day vote, which drew the ire of and was swiftly dismissed as a sham by Kyiv and the International community. Ukrainian officials said while the vote was ongoing that people were being prevented from leaving some occupied areas until the vote was over, with armed groups coercing them into participating.

