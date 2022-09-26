New Head of Criminal Police Department Appointed

Police Colonel Teimuraz Kupatadze has been appointed as the new head of the Central Criminal Police Department, replacing Mamuka Chelidze, the Georgian Interior Ministry reported.

Previously, Kupatadze served as the deputy head of the Tbilisi Police Department. The Georgian Interior Ministry said he had a long career in law enforcement agencies and held various senior positions at the Ministry’s agencies.

When asked by Civil.ge, the Ministry refrained to comment on whether outgoing Chief of Criminal Police, Chelidze will get a new appointment.

